Abu Dhabi, Jun 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Gayatri says actor Hrithik Roshan was "extremely committed" to the world of his upcoming action crime thriller "Vikram Vedha", which helped the team never feel the burden of his stardom.

Gayatri, one half of the filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri, is co-directing the film, which is a remake of their Tamil blockbuster of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

In the Hindi version, Roshan features as Vedha, a gangster, while actor Saif Ali Khan plays Vikram, a cop.

"We are essentially focusing on just telling a story. Hrithik is an incredible actor, he's extremely committed, focused and invested in the script. But his stardom never took over the film or overpowered the script," Gayatri told PTI.

The director was speaking on the sidelines of the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, where she announced the June 17 release date of her Tamil Prime Video series "Suzhal- The Vortex".

Based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, "Vikram Vedha" tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram, who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Roshan).

Gayatri said the team of the film feel fortunate to have got Roshan and Khan on board the project.

The lead stars' natural camaraderie helped the team to have a smooth shoot without any ego clashes, she added.

"Hrithik is particular about his characters and works really hard on them. The way he has played this character in the film, it's a Hrithik one hasn't seen before. Saif is terrific in the film as well and we feel so blessed to have gotten this cast.

"Personality wise, they both are different. They got along really well. With two actors, you always expect some tension but that wasn't the case here. They respect each other a lot and it truly showed in their work," she added.

"Vikram Vedha" is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

Produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar, the film is expected to open in cinemas in September this year.

"Vikram Vedha" is gearing to release at a time when the term "pan-India" films has caught on.

Gayatri, who has directed films like "Oram Po" (2007) and "Va", said she doesn't understand how movies can be "engineered" as pan-India films.

"You can't do that anyway, you cannot engineer it. You can advertise it as pan-India, but until people watch it, you can't call it a pan-India film. You can dub it in different languages, but the audience has to watch it.

"So we didn't have any pressure from actors, producers to (make it pan-India). We just have to make a good film," she added.

