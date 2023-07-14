New Mexico [US], July 14 (ANI): Singer and actor Demi Lovato opened up about the lasting effects of her 2018 overdose, which has a serious impact on her body and left her with brain damage and impairment to her vision and hearing, reported People.

She spoke about the health challenges faced by her on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “Well, I wouldn't change my path because I don't have any regrets,” she shared. “The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed and I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn't believe it. And two, I wish that someone would've told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes.”

“I have vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day,” Lovato told host Andy Cohen, noting that she doesn't drive due to her disabilities.

“It’s a daily constant reminder," she continued. "Anytime I look at something — like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face. And so it's a constant reminder to stay on the right path, because I never want that to happen again.”

She previously told People about her near-fatal drug overdose while debuting the trailer for her Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil docuseries.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," said the "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything," as per People.

"I'm so proud of the person I am today," Lovato added. "And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

The singer said she wanted to "set the record straight" about her life with her overdose and journey to sobriety.

"I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here, and if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out," she told reporters.

"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision," Lovato said. "And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."

She added, "I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again."

"I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side," Lovato continued.

She added, "I'm so grateful that I was able to have the opportunity to share my story through this documentary, but I'm even more grateful to be able to have done it with a friend who also just happens to be so talented,” reported People. (ANI)

