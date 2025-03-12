Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Vipra Mehta, the winner of the LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024 pageant, has expressed desire to follow in the footsteps of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan if she ever makes her Bollywood debut.

Mehta, who hails from Udaipur, won the title at the grand finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2024 last week. She has already featured in seven Rajasthani films and two television serials.

“Aishwarya Rai is someone that I look up to... The grace, the poise she has when she spoke after she won (Miss World 1994 contest). She speaks through her eyes (in her performances). She's so beautiful... I would like to be like her if I join the (Hindi) film industry,” Mehta told PTI in an interview.

“Acting was something that really came to me. So, after this I would love to see myself in the Bollywood and Hollywood industry. And I love the South industry too,” she added.

The model, who is a former engineer, said she tried entering the Miss India contest for three years and the LIVA Miss Diva pageant for two years.

“This was my third attempt at trying for Miss Diva and this time I was sure that I'll make it. In my journey, every failure taught me a lot of things,” she said.

Mehta also thanked her parents for their constant support.

“There was a lot of societal pressure on me because I was choosing something that was really not everyone's cup of tea. But I chose to be here and my parents were really supportive. They were always there (for me).”

She is now set to represent the country at the Miss Cosmo 2025 pageant.

