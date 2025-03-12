Soundarya remains one of the most celebrated actresses in Telugu cinema, known for her powerful performances in films like Ammoru, Pavithra Bandham, Doni Saagali, Raja, Sooryavansham and Dweepa. In 2002, she won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film as a producer for Dweepa, in which she also played the lead role. On April 17, 2004, actress Soundarya tragically lost her life in a plane crash along with her brother Amarnath in Bengaluru. The aircraft went down on the campus of the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra at the University of Agricultural Sciences, crashing nose-first into the ground before bursting into flames. SC Relief to Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police to Not Take Coercive Action.

Soundarya’s sudden demise shocked the industry and her fans. Reports at the time suggested that Soundarya was pregnant, and her family struggled to recover her remains after the crash. Now, nearly 20 years later, the case has resurfaced with serious allegations. Mohan Babu Apologises for Attacking TV9 Journalist and Clarifies That Family Dispute Led to the Unfortunate Incident (View Post).

Allegations Against Mohan Babu

According to News18 Kannada, the recently filed complaint accuses Mohan Babu of being involved in a property dispute with Soundarya and her brother before their deaths. The complainant, identified as Chittimallu, claims that the siblings refused to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad’s Jalpalli village to Mohan Babu, leading to tensions. The complaint further alleges that Mohan Babu pressured them to sell the land and, after the crash, took illegal possession of it. The complainant has requested authorities to transfer the land to government custody for public welfare, proposing it be used for ‘orphanages, military families, police force or media personnel’. Additionally, the complainant has expressed concerns for their own safety, requesting police protection due to alleged threats linked to Mohan Babu. The case has once again stirred controversy, with demands for a thorough investigation.

