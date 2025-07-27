New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Shantnu & Nikhil's show at India Couture Week 2025 on Sunday was a star-studded affair.

Many B-towners, including Rajkummar Rao, Randeep Hooda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manushi Chhillar, Rahul Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Zahan Kapoor, came to the Taj Palace to cheer for ace designers Shantnu & Nikhil. Jim Sarbh and Vihaan Samat were also there.

They were all seated in the front row, visibly intrigued by the brothers' Metropolis collection. At the end, Shantnu & Nikhil came on the runway and invited the boys to close the show with them.

The actors gladly walked alongside the designers, sharing smiles and striking poses for the shutterbugs, closing the show on a mesmerising note.

Speaking of the collection, Shantnu & Nikhil presented Metropolis, which is a tribute to the art of sartorialism where Western tailoring embraces the Indian soul.

This Sunday fashion aficionados also witnessed a beautiful show by Ritu Kumar. With her collection, "Threads of Time: Reimagined", fashion maestro Ritu Kumar honoured craft, memory, and a future-forward vision. Actor Bhumi Pednekar was her showstopper. (ANI)

