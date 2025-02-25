Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan did not pose for shutterbugs on the wedding day of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, but now several inside pictures have circulated online, showcasing how King Khan blessed the newlyweds with love and warmth.

In one of the images, SRK is seen sharing a warm hug with Aadar and Alekha. In the other snap, SRK is seen posing with his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, Aadar, Alekha, Manoj Jain, and Rima Kapoor.

For the occasion, SRK opted for a black suit. Gauri arrived at the function wearing an ivory suit.

Aadar and Gauri's wedding ceremony was also attended by other actors, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Aadar and Alekha's festivities started with an intimate roka ceremony in November 2024, followed by a dreamy Christian wedding in Goa. Their pre-wedding festivities recently took place in Mumbai with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. (ANI)

