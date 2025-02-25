Veteran actress Aruna Irani recently injured herself after reportedly falling in Bangkok, Thailand. While the Beta actress has not yet confirmed details regarding the incident or the injury, it was revealed that the 78-year-old has now returned to Mumbai after weeks of rest following the incident. A video of Aruna Irani has surfaced online, showing her returning to India in a wheelchair and holding crutches. Varun Dhawan Suffers Injury: ‘Border 2’ Actor Takes to Social Media To Inform Fans About Deep Cut on His Finger (See Pic).

Aruna Irani Suffers Injury

The news regarding Aruna Irani's injury was first shared by Vickey Lalwani on his Instagram handle. He shared a video of the actress in which she could be seen in a wheelchair and holding crutches. Sharing the clip, Lawani wrote, "Aruna Irani had a fall in Bangkok about two weeks ago. After treatment, the actress was confined to a wheelchair and crutches. Following a certain amount of rest, she returned to India. She has been in a lot of pain, but is now slowly recovering under the guidance of expert medicos in Mumbai."

Aruna Irani Returns to India After Sustaining Serious Injuries in Bangkok

The video appears to be from a hospital. The veteran actress can be seen in her regular cheerful avatar. However, it is clear that she is in pain. As the cameraman approaches her, she can be heard singing Kishore Kumar's classic "Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka." The actress' team is expected to share an official health update soon. Guru Randhawa Hospitalised: Singer-Actor Injured on Shaunki Sardar Sets, Says ‘My Spirit Remains Unbroken’ (See Pic).

On the work front, Aruna Irani is set to make her return to Gujarati cinema with Jalso. The movie, directed by Rajiv S Ruia, also features Hiten Tejwani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Puja Joshi and Hemang Dave in key roles.

