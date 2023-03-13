It is a historic day for India! Indian documentary film The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour. The documentary won against Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate. The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. India Shines at Oscars 2023: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers Win Big at the 95th Annual Academy Awards!

The Elephant Whisperers Wins Best Doc Short

Well, this is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject. Meanwhile, RRR's "Naatu Naatu" is still in the run for the Oscars in the 'Original Song' category.