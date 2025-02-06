Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed Anuja, and it made its place at the Oscars 2025 nominations. The American-Hindi language short film directed by Adam J Graves earned a Best Live Action Short Film nomination at the 97th Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on March 2. Ahead of that, Anuja made its OTT debut on Netflix on February 5. In a heartwarming update, it was revealed that Anuja's executive producer, Priyanka Chopra, has met the stars of the short film Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. Who Is ‘Anuja’ Lead Actress Sajda Pathan? Know the Incredible Story of Rescued Child Labourer From Delhi Who’s the Star of Priyanka Chopra’s Oscar-Nominated Short Film.

Priyanka Chopra Meets ‘Anuja’ Stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag

Just a day after the Netflix premiere of Anuja, Priyanka Chopra met the short film's stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. Heartwarming glimpses from their meeting were shared on the short film's official Instagram handle on February 6. The post was captioned, "Honoring the journey of #AnujaTheFilm with the stars who brought it to life, Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, joined by our incredible executive producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas." In the pictures, PeeCee was seen posing with the young girls and engaging in a discussion with them.

Priyanka Chopra With Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUJA (the film) (@anujathefilm)

About ‘Anuja’

Adam J Graves' Anuja follows the story of a nine-year-old girl, Anuja (Sajda Pathan), who is a child labourer and works in a cloth factory in Delhi. Suddenly, the girl gets a chance to pursue education, but in return has to make an important decision. The impact of this decision can completely change the future of Anuja and her elder sister (Ananya Shanbhag). Salaam Baalak Trust has co-produced the film along with Shine Global, Graves Films and Krushan Naik Films. ‘Anuja’ Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra-Backed Oscar-Nominated Film Is Heart-Breaking and Endearing at Once; Gives ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Feels (LatestLY Exclusive).

The 97th Academy Awards, also known as Oscars 2025, will take place on March 2, 2025. The prestigious award ceremony will be aired live in India on March 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).