It was truly a memorable day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. Team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers both won at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

The Elephant Whisperers

Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves paved way for many to believe that India truly can take the center stage globally. It won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category against Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate.

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India." India at Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers Wins Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

RRR's Naatu Naatu

Another victory that feels very personal to every Indian is that of "Naatu Naatu". The song that made millions groove to its beats was also performed on the Oscar stage by a power-packed singer duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Later, the team lifted the trophy as the hall lit up with loud cheers and claps. The moment lyricist Chandrabose and composer MM Keeravani accepted the trophy will always be remembered as a revolutionary moment for Indian cinema. Oscars 2023: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins for Best Original Song; Composer MM Keeravani and Lyricist Chandrabose Accept the Award (Watch Video).

"Naatu Naatu" competed against "Applause" from the film Tell It Like A Woman, "Hold My Hand" from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, "Lift me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and "This Is Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

