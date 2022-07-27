Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly eyeing a collaboration with a renowned Hollywood star.

As per a source, Ranveer has been offered a massively mounted action-adventure mini-series with the actor.

"There is a huge development brewing for Ranveer. To be offered a big-budget action-adventure mini-series that will also feature a prominent Hollywood action superstar is pretty much an indicator of the appeal and reach that Ranveer Singh has built over the years in the West with his phenomenal performances. He has shaped pop culture in India and among Indians as we know today through his work and how he leads his life. So, it is not surprising that the Western entertainment industry is trying to mount a massive project with him in the lead along with an action superstar from Hollywood," the source informed.

The particular project will go on the floors soon.

"This project has to go on floors asap. Ranveer is currently swamped with filming and promotions of big screen tentpole films like Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and maverick South director S. Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan. He will also have a couple of more film announcements soon for which shoot dates have been pre-committed to top filmmakers. So, juggling his schedule to make this work will be key. We are hoping that this pans out correct because, without someone like Ranveer helming the top billed cast, this project won't fly," the source added.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is in news for his nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine.

While some couldn't stop praising the actor for his bold experiment with his look, there's a section of people who have trolled him. Ranveer posted his nude pictures on Instagram last week and since then he has been the talk of the town. (ANI)

