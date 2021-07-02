Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is making his way to television. Yes, that's correct! Well, we are not assuming this as a few cryptic tweets by Colors TV hint at the actor's debut on TV. FYI, the channel has shared some quirky posts using Singh's films as the premise which has gotten fans excited. Earlier, a report in Tellychakkar had mentioned that Ranveer will be hosting a show on Colors, which will be an Indian adaptation of a foreign show. Let's wait and watch. Until then, check out the tweets below.

Bajirao Mastani Dialogue:

Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur iss tasveer par sandeh nahi karte 🎯 pic.twitter.com/lLfT6tNpQ4 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 2, 2021

Gully Boy It Is!

TV ka time aa gaya! 📢 pic.twitter.com/JOAHtg0Znc — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 2, 2021

No Hints Here!

All onboard for a dil dhadkane wala safar 💓 pic.twitter.com/kChdThwd6U — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)