Actor Ishaan Khatter on Saturday turned the heat up by sharing a shirtless mirror selfie on his social media account. The Dhadak actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen flaunting his toned abs and pumped body while wearing brown trousers. Ishaan Khatter Questions About ‘Mystery Woman’ After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Quirky Video on Instagram – WATCH.

He captioned his post, "dimension". Ishaan's social media post garnered several likes and comments from his fans and followers. Some of whom also left fire and heart emojis. This is not the first time that the Dhadak actor has shared his shirtless selfie. Time and again he has shared stunning photos of himself taking his fans into a frenzy. Shahid Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of His Europe Trip With Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu (View Pics).

On the work front. Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. The movie was helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios. The film also stars Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. 'Khaali Peeli' movie was released on OTT platform Zeeplex on October 2.

Check Out Ishaan Khatter's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Currently, Ishaan is working on a war-based film, titled Pippa. The upcoming movie is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Balram Singh Mehta. Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, the forthcoming flick will be helmed by 'Airlift' director Raja Krishna Menon.

