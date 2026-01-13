Los Angeles [US], January 13 (ANI): 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover has shared a health update, months after confirming her cancer diagnosis on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Coover revealed undergoing radiation treatment for cancer as she spoke about having one more round of radiation at the Texas Oncology.

"Second to last day of radiation. I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them," the author wrote in her story alongside a picture of herself in a hospital gown.

Earlier in December 2025, Colleen Hoover spoke about her diagnosis in a Facebook post; however, she refrained from sharing the type of cancer. She also noted that she would need radiation, but not chemotherapy.

Prior to that, Hoover explained having "recurring" health issues during the shooting of 'Reminders of Him' - her upcoming film adaptation.

"I continued to put off until the movie was finished. So while it felt huge and scary for a bit, and I had to miss out on the Regretting You premiere and some other important career and personal moment, I just wasn't ready to share with anyone until I knew what the outcome would be," she said, as quoted by People.

Months after she shared her diagnosis, she spoke about not attending multiple work events.

"I'm super bummed, but am have an unavoidable surgery and can't travel for a while. I'll live vicariously through you guys. So sad to miss this movie release and premiere, but so grateful to all the actors and the team who put this together," she wrote.

Last week, Hoover, in a detailed Facebook post, spoke about her condition.

"I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes. It also didn't come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones. This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress," the post read. (ANI)

