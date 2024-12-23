It Ends With Us was one of 2024’s surprise box office hits when it was released in theatres on August 9, 2024. Made on a modest budget of USD 25 million, the romantic drama grossed an impressive USD 351 million worldwide. However, with great success often comes greater controversy. The film stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the lead roles, with Baldoni also serving as director. Blake Lively Takes Legal Action Against Justin Baldoni Over Alleged Sexual Harassment on ‘It Ends With Us’ Set.

It is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name. The movie explores the theme of domestic abuse, chronicling a couple’s journey from a playful "flirtationship" to marriage. The narrative centres on the woman’s tendency to ignore her partner’s red flags, including physical assaults, until his actions push their relationship to a breaking point.

While It Ends With Us features several steamy scenes between Lively and Baldoni’s characters, the drama behind the scenes was reportedly far less romantic. During the film’s promotional tour, the media picked up on the apparent tension between the two leads. Rumours swirled that Lively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, had allegedly overshadowed Baldoni’s cut, effectively hijacking the film and re-edited the scenes. This speculation was bolstered by her reluctance to speak about him in interviews and their noticeable avoidance of taking photos together.

Where to Watch 'It Ends With Us' Online

It Ends With Us is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer of 'It Ends With Us':

What’s the New Controversy Surrounding It Ends With Us?

A few days ago, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and causing her mental distress. The complaint also implicated producer Jamey Heath and their studio, Wayfarer, alleging they created a hostile work environment during production. Justin Baldoni Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: ‘It Ends With Us’ Director Dropped by WME Talent Agency Following Blake Lively’s Allegation.

In response, Baldoni’s legal team has denied the allegations, claiming that Lively is using the lawsuit to counteract negative press against her. They have characterised the charges as false and baseless.

