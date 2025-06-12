Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for 'Superman', directed by James Gunn, just ahead of the highly anticipated film's theatrical release on July 11.

Featuring David Corenswet as the titular hero, the trailer offers fans a closer look at the action-packed journey of the beloved superhero as he learns to wield his immense powers.

In this latest DC Studios instalment, Corenswet brings to life the classic character of Superman, who arrives on Earth from the distant planet Krypton.

The narrative delves deep into his internal struggles, exploring his efforts to balance his extraordinary abilities while trying to live as a seemingly ordinary journalist, Clark Kent.

Alongside Corenswet, the film stars Rachel Brosnahan in the role of Lois Lane, Superman's determined and fearless love interest, and Nicholas Hoult as the devious Lex Luthor, Superman's most formidable foe.

The stakes are high in this fresh take on the Superman saga, and the new trailer hints at an electrifying dynamic between these key characters.

The trailer also showcases a tense moment with Guy Gardner, portrayed by Nathan Fillion, who confronts Superman with a chilling challenge, "Make a move, Big Blue."

It's clear that this film will blend high-stakes drama with moments of humour and powerful action sequences.

This release marks a significant turning point for Warner Bros. and DC Studios, with the film being produced under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Gunn, known for his creative and unconventional approach to superhero films, has previously teased that Superman will delve into both the iconic superhero's physical strength and emotional vulnerabilities, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's ensemble cast is rounded out by several other familiar faces, including Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, additional characters such as Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) will also play significant roles.

This hints at an expanding universe that may lead to future films within the DC franchise.

One of the most memorable moments teased in earlier footage shows an injured Superman being rescued by his loyal dog, Krypto.

The scene takes a humorous turn when the robot crew at the Fortress of Solitude responds to Superman's gratitude with a sharp reply, "No need to thank us, sir, as we will not appreciate it."

At a recent CinemaCon event, Corenswet shared his excitement about portraying such an iconic character, acknowledging the weight of playing Superman.

"It's a great honour to play a role that exists so clearly in the public consciousness," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

'Superman' will be released theatrically on July 11. (ANI)

