New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday marked the 65th birthday of her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor by digging out pictures from her childhood.

The 'Dhadak,' actor took to Instagram to post three throwback pictures of herself with Boney Kapoor.

While one of the pictures sees little Janhvi cutting a birthday cake as she is seated in her father's lap, the other one sees her a toddler Janhvi seated with her father in an airplane.

Keeping the caption simple, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best. I love u."

The third picture features a baby Janhvi with her late superstar mother Janhvi Kapoor and her father. (ANI)

