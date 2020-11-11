K-pop band BTS have unveiled the list of songs in their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition), and fans are thrilled about it. The album, which will release on November 20, has eight songs. The titles of each song were handwritten by the band members -- RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The songs are: "Life goes on", "Fly to my room", "Blue & grey", "Skit", "Telepathy", "Dis-ease", "Stay" and "Dynamite", which has already become a chart-topper. BTS Star Suga Undergoes Shoulder Surgery and Takes A Break, Will Not Attend ‘BE’ Promotional Activities (Read Statement)

They are set to perform their lead single "Life goes on" from the album for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22. Soon after the unveiling of the list, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. "Omg why the title track of each of them sounds so good?" asked one fan. Another said: "Can't breathe." BTS: Members, Net Worth, Facts – All You Need To Know About the Most Popular K-Pop Boy Band In the World

Check out BTS song list From Album BE below:

from a press release about tracklist and digital cover reveal for @BTS_twt's new album BE... 💌: The titles of each 8 songs were handwritten by the members themselves. The tracklist was released together with the digital cover of the record. pic.twitter.com/Uuq5iYQOCQ — ellie⁷ 🍂 (@eleanorbate) November 10, 2020

Another interestingly inserted a song's title in the comment and wrote: "Fly to my room... Okk.. Hold on bts.. Am coming.. Let me check flight tickets." Another fan hailed it as "album of the century". Recently, BTS won four honours at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 including Best Song.

