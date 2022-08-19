Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): On the occasion of Janmashtami, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the Dahi Handi event with Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde in Thane, Mumbai.

At the event, the 35-year-old actor even danced on the 'Cham Cham' song from her movie 'Baaghi' which also starred Tiger Shroff.

Introducing the Shraddha, Eknath Shinde said, "She is a part of our Kolhapur Family. She is a Maharashtrian. She is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, who has come here."

In Thane, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale, and several Dahi Handi competitions are conducted over there. A huge crowd had gathered to see the Dahi Handi competition.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.

Shraddha shared the event look on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChcHrp5JNre/

She looked gorgeous in an orange salwar suit. The 'Aashiqui 2' actor accessorized her look with long silver earrings.

Shraddha opted for a subtle makeup look with pink lips and kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient for her outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, which will be released on March 8, 2023.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and the 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)

