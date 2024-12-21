Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Oscar winner Jared Leto has been roped in to play Skeletor, the skull-faced archenemy of He-Man, in the upcoming movie "Masters of the Universe".

Led by Nicholas Galitzine, the project is based on Mattel's famous toy line, which inspired a successful animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, reported Variety.

While plot details remain under wraps, the story centers on Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the muscular hero He-Man.

“With the help of his magical Power Sword, the hero is tasked with defending his home planet from the evil sorcerer Skeletor,” reads the official synopsis.

Besides Leto, the film has also found actors to portray Skeletor's henchmen with Sam C Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops and Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man.

The cast also includes Alison Brie as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes as He-Man's trusted compatriot, Teela; and Idris Elba as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Travis Knight, known for "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "Bumblebee", is set to direct "Masters of the Universe", which hails from Amazon MGM Studios.

The screenplay was penned by Chris Butler, following earlier drafts by David Callaham, as well as Adam and Aaron Nee.

Escape Artists and Mattel Films are producing the film, which is scheduled to open on June 5, 2026.

Leto won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club” and has appeared in movies such as "Morbius", "House of Gucci", "Blade Runner 2049" and "Suicide Squad".

His upcoming film is “Tron: Ares” with Evan Peters and Greta Lee. PTI

