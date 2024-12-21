With 2025 just around the corner, it's time to look ahead at Hollywood's biggest upcoming releases. And there are some major ones to get excited about! While the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) delivered just one film in 2024 (Deadpool & Wolverine), 2025 brings three highly anticipated superhero films from the franchise. Meanwhile, James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe (DCU) kicks off with its first major release, Superman, directed by Gunn himself. Tom Cruise is also set to return for what might be Ethan Hunt's final mission in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Adding to the excitement, the ever-reliable Jurassic World franchise will release another instalment, while James Cameron is back with Avatar: Fire and Ash, sure to mesmerise audiences at the end of 2025. Bollywood's 2025-26 Eid, Diwali and Christmas Releases: From Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2' to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s ’Ramayana’, Check Out Festival and Holiday Line-up!

Here, we explore 15 Hollywood movies releasing in 2025 that have blockbuster potential at the box office.

1. Captain America: Brave New World

Director: Julius Onah

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

Release Date: February 14, 2025

The first Marvel movie of 2025 sees Anthony Mackie’s Captain America face off against Red Hulk, marking the legendary Harrison Ford's MCU debut.

2. Thunderbolts

Director: Jake Schreier

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Release Date: May 2, 2025

Can Marvel succeed with a team of anti-heroes where DC struggled? Thunderbolts might just have the formula to make it work.

3. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Nick Offerman, and Katy O'Brian.

Release Date: May 23, 2025

After Dead Reckoning Part One underperformed due to the “Barbenheimer” effect, Ethan Hunt is back for one final mission. Will this be Tom Cruise's swan song as the iconic IMF agent?

4. Lilo & Stitch

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Cast: Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and Maia Kealoha.

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Who could have guessed that Ethan Hunt’s toughest box-office rival would be a blue alien koala?

5. Ballerina

Director: Len Wiseman

Cast: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.

Release Date: June 6, 2025

This John Wick spinoff puts Ana de Armas in the spotlight, with a cameo from John Wick himself—back from the dead!

6. How to Train Your Dragon

Director: Dean DeBlois

Cast: Mason Thames, Gerard Butler, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.

Release Date: June 13, 2025

While no one really asked for a live-action remake of this beloved franchise, Toothless and Hiccup are sure to draw fans in droves.

7. M3GAN 2.0

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Jenna Davis, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.

Release Date: June 27, 2025

Will M3GAN, the creepy dancing android, dethrone It as the highest-grossing horror movie of all time?

8. Jurassic World: Rebirth

Director: Gareth Edwards

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

Release Date: July 2, 2025

Despite declining critical reception, Jurassic World movies continue to rake in billions. Will dinos do it again?

9. Superman

Director: James Gunn

Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Release Date: July 11, 2025

James Gunn’s new DC Universe hinges on the success of this reboot. The promising teaser has set high expectations! ‘Superman’ Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet Suits Up as the Man of Steel to Restore Humanity’s Beacon of Hope in James Gunn’s DC Film (Watch Video).

10. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Director: Matt Shakman

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, Ralph Ineson, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Marvel’s first family finally joins the MCU, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.

11. The Conjuring: Last Rites

Director: Michael Chaves

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ben Hardy, and Mia Tomlinson.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

The Warrens return for what could be their last case. Will it be the scariest Conjuring movie yet?

12. Wicked: For Good

Director: Jon M Chu

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

Release Date: November 21, 2025

After the first part became a critical and commercial success, Wicked: For Good is poised to soar to similar heights.

13. Zootopia 2

Directors: Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, and Shakira.

Release Date: November 26, 2025

Everyone’s favourite fox and bunny duo is set to return, promising laughs, thrills, and heartwarming moments for audiences of all ages.

14. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Release Date: December 19, 2025

James Cameron’s love affair with Pandora continues, and it remains to be seen if this sequel can topple Avatar 2 as the highest-grossing movie ever.

15. Anaconda

Director: Tom Gormican

Cast: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, and Daniela Melchior.

Release Date: December 25, 2025

A comedic take on the classic snake film, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd? Count us intrigued!

