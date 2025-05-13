Los Angeles, May 13 (PTI) Actor Jason Segel, best known for his role in the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother", will headline the psychological thriller "Sponsor".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming film will be directed by James Ponsoldt.

It will also reunite Segel and Ponsoldt, who have previously worked in the series "Shrinking".

"Sponsor" features Segel in the role of Peter, who makes a big mistake by deciding to drive after the party while being drunk. What follows is a terrible accident that leaves him with a choice to either go to prison or take on a recovery program.

“We set out to explore what happens when support becomes control, when the person you turn to for salvation slowly becomes your worst nightmare,” Segel and Ponsoldt said in joint statement.

"After collaborating on ‘Shrinking,' we were excited to channel that same emotional intimacy into a psychological thriller, where the stakes are darker, more dangerous, and deeply personal. We can't wait to bring this unsettling story to life with such an incredible team."

