Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij shared a glimpse of their daughter Tara's birthday celebration on their social media handles.

The couple took their Instagram space and dropped a small video where Tara looks adorable in a pink dress and the room was filled with balloons, happy birthday tags and cake. Tara can be seen playing with balloons.

Jay wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarajaymahhi love you."

On the other hand, Mahhi penned a heartfelt note which reads, "Happy 3 years my jaan. You are growing up to be such a giving child that it amazes me everyday.Thank you for the love,the happiness. I thank god each day for giving me such a beautiful child mumma loves you jaan.May you keep spreading love and light. Happy birthday princess @tarajaymahhi."

Mahhi became famous after her stint in daily soaps such as 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Laal Ishq', 'Shubh Kadam', etc.

On the other hand, Jay is busy hosting India's popular dance reality show 'DID Super Moms'. Prior to this, he was seen hosting 'DID Lil Masters 5'. (ANI)

