Entertainment News | Jennifer Lopez Excited About Her 2025 Live Tour

Los Angeles [US], June 30 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez can't wait to enthral her fans with her upcoming live tour.

She has been constantly sharing posts regarding the 'Up All Night tour', which will kickstart on July 8, 2025.

On Sunday, she shared the full schedule of her tour, captioning, "Are you ready for UP ALL NIGHT #JLoLiveIn2025?! I can't wait to see you this summer It's almost time...Get tickets now #linkinbio."

Here's the full list of confirmed dates and cities:

JULY O8 VIGOJULY 10 CADIZJULY 11 MALAGAJULY 13 MADRIDJULY 15 BARCELONAJULY 16 BILBAOJULY 18 TENERIFEJULY 20 BUDAPESTJULY 21 LUCCAJULY 23 ANTALYAJULY 25 WARSAWJULY 27 BUCHARESTJULY 29 ABU DHABIJuly 30 SHARM EL SHEIKHAugust 01 KAZAKHSTANAUGUST 03 YEREVANAUGUST O5 ISTANBULAUGUST 07 TASHKENT AUGUST 10 ALMATY

Meanwhile, in May 2025, Jennifer garnered attention with her performance at the American Music Awards 2025.

Lopez, 55, wowed the audience with her opening number, performing a medley of hit songs in a stunning sheer body suit.

During her performance of Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things,' Lopez shared steamy kisses with two of her dancers, raising eyebrows and generating buzz.

The sultry performance was the highlight of the evening, showcasing Lopez's signature style and charisma.

Besides the musical front, Jennifer has been receiving loads of appreciation for her acting chops. She will be next seen in the film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'. (ANI)

