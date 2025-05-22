Entertainment News | Jessica Simpson Reflects on Working with Kim Kardashian for 'All's Fair'

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Jessica Simpson has opened up about her experience of working with Kim Kardashian in the new Hulu series 'All's Fair'.

Simpson, who is returning to acting with a guest appearance on the show, described filming with Kardashian as "incredible" and "natural," as quoted by Deadline.

Simpson praised the prosthetics team that worked on her character, saying she had "the most patience of anyone they've ever worked with".

She also teased her role in the series, saying she "really embody[s] someone that I am not, so I was definitely acting".

When asked about working with Kardashian, Simpson joked, "She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining," as quoted by Deadline.

'All's Fair' follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

Simpson's appearance on 'All's Fair' marks her return to acting, and she is clearly excited about the project.

"Filming All's Fair was incredible. I had a blast," she said. (ANI)

