Entertainment News | Jessica Simpson Reflects on Working with Kim Kardashian for 'All's Fair'

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Jessica Simpson has opened up about her experience working with Kim Kardashian on the new Hulu series 'All's Fair'.

Agency News ANI| May 22, 2025 11:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Jessica Simpson Reflects on Working with Kim Kardashian for 'All's Fair'
Jessica Simpson, Kim Kardashian (Photo/Instagram)

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Jessica Simpson has opened up about her experience of working with Kim Kardashian in the new Hulu series 'All's Fair'.

Simpson, who is returning to acting with a guest appearance on the show, described filming with Kardashian as "igletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1590063487025-0'); });

-->

Entertainment News | Jessica Simpson Reflects on Working with Kim Kardashian for 'All's Fair'

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Jessica Simpson has opened up about her experience working with Kim Kardashian on the new Hulu series 'All's Fair'.

Agency News ANI| May 22, 2025 11:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Jessica Simpson Reflects on Working with Kim Kardashian for 'All's Fair'
Jessica Simpson, Kim Kardashian (Photo/Instagram)

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Jessica Simpson has opened up about her experience of working with Kim Kardashian in the new Hulu series 'All's Fair'.

Simpson, who is returning to acting with a guest appearance on the show, described filming with Kardashian as "incredible" and "natural," as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | Suhana Khan Birthday: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Pen Heartfelt Wishes for Shah Rukh Khan's Little Princess As She Turns 25.

Simpson praised the prosthetics team that worked on her character, saying she had "the most patience of anyone they've ever worked with".

She also teased her role in the series, saying she "really embody[s] someone that I am not, so I was definitely acting".

Also Read | 'Wonderful Relief To Be Removed From Your Body': Jeremy Renner Describes Strange Peace Before Being Resuscitated Following Snow Plough Accident.

When asked about working with Kardashian, Simpson joked, "She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining," as quoted by Deadline.

'All's Fair' follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

Simpson's appearance on 'All's Fair' marks her return to acting, and she is clearly excited about the project.

"Filming All's Fair was incredible. I had a blast," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
  • bitcoin
    Ethereum(ETH)
    ₹2,28,7757.79%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹860.42%
  • bitcoin
    XRP(XRP)
    ₹208.913.72%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    <

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel