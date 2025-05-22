Mumbai, May 22: Shah Rukh Khan's little princess Suhana Khan is not so little anymore as she celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday. Her BFF's Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor penned heartfelt birthday wishes for her. Ananya took to her Instagram stories, dropping a happy click from a cricket stadium as they cheered for SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders in purple t-shirts. The picture had Suhana and Ananya facing the camera with Shanaya and little AbRam Khan. “Happy Birthday my sweet little suzie pie!! There’s no one like you…. ilysm forever Suhaf @suhanakhan2." the 'CTRL' actress captioned the pic.

Additionally, Shanaya posted a photo of herself with Suhana from one of their vacations on social media. Wishing her sister on her special day, Shanaya penned, “Happy birthday sister.” Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and another good friend of Suhana, Navya Naveli Nanda, blessed our feed with an adorable photo of the birthday girl, along with the words, “Happy birthday to the best", with a red heart emoji. ‘Are You out of Your Mind?’: Sonu Nigam Blasts Media for Spreading Misinformation in His Name Amid Kannada Row, Clarifies He Is Not on X (See Post).

Kajol also shared a stunning selfie of Suhana on her Instagram handle and wishing her, she said, “Happy happy birthday @suhanakhan2… I know this year is gonna be a big one for you.” Several others also used social media to wish Suhana on her special day. Showing her gratitude, Suhana re-shared their birthday tributes on her social media account. Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment's Security Breached, Man and Woman Arrested for Trying to Trespass Into Actor's Residence in Mumbai.

Suhana stepped into acting with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies". The film which was a live-action adaptation of The Archies, a fictional rock band that appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, "The Archie Show" also starred, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina. Up next, Suhana will be seen alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Siddharth Anand's "King". The much-awaited movie will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in significant roles.

