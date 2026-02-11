Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Music streaming platform JioSaavn, on Wednesday, announced the winners of the second edition of the India Superhits Awards, celebrating the top-charting songs and artists that shaped India's listening habits in the past year.

The awards were determined entirely by streaming and engagement data on the platform from January 1 to December 31, 2025. This indicates that the winners were chosen solely by listeners, not a jury.

The India Superhits Awards cover 10 languages: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Marathi, and Bengali. In each language, winners were picked in five categories:

Most Streamed Song, Most Streamed Female Artist, Most Streamed Male Artist, Most Streamed Lyricist, and Most Streamed Composer.

In Hindi music, the song starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Patta, "Saiyaara," topped the charts. Singers Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal were among the most-streamed artists again.

On winning the 'Song of the Year' in Hindi for "Saiyaara," Mohit Suri, according to a release, said, "I was under immense pressure to live up to the legacy of the studio and maintain my track record. I wanted the music of 'Saiyaara' to truly connect with the audience."

Composer Tanishk Bagchi and lyricist Irshad Kamil also topped their categories.

Shreya Ghoshal, who was crowned the Most Streamed Female Artist in both Hindi and Bengali, said in a statement, "I am extremely happy that I have started my year on such a positive note. Winning JioSaavn's India Superhits Awards is very special, as these awards show how much India and my fans love me."

Regional music also had a strong presence, with Bhojpuri and Marathi tracks like "Dilwa Le Ja Rumaal Me" and "Shaky" being heavily played. Artists such as Pawan Singh, Shilpi Raj, and Sanju Rathod remained popular throughout the year.

Southern music continued to grow as well. Singers like Sid Sriram and composers like Jakes Bejoy had a broad reach across India. In Bengali music, Anupam Roy led both the lyricist and composer charts again.

Check full list:

Most Streamed Song

Saiyaara

Sapphire

Supreme

Powerhouse

Ranu Bombai ki Ranu

Mungaru Maleyalli

Minnalvala

Dilwa Le Ja Rumaal Me

Shaky

Gane Gane

Most Streamed Female Artist:

Shreya Ghoshal

Jennie

Kiran Bajwa

Sublahshini

Singer Prabha

Lahari Mahesh

Sithara

Krishnakumar

Shilpi Raj

Sonali Sonawane

Shreya Ghoshal

Most Streamed Male artist:

Arijit Singh

Ed Sheeran

Shubh

Anirudh Ravichander

Sid Sriram

Pawan Singh

Sanju Rathod

Arijit Singh

Most Streamed Composer:

Tanishk Bagchi

Shubh

Anirudh Ravichander

Thaman S.

B. Ajaneesh Loknath

Jakes Bejoy

Priyanshu Singh

Sanju Rathod

Anupam Roy

Most Streamed Lyricist:

Irshad Kamil

Shubh

Vishnu Edavan

Krishna Kanth

Nagarjun Sharma

Kaithapram

Ashutosh Tiwari

Sanju Rathod

Anupam Roy (ANI)

