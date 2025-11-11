Washington DC [US], November 11 (ANI): Joe Alwyn, Benedict Wong and Sheila Atim are on the jury selecting the 2026 EE Rising Star Award nominees ahead of the BAFTA Film Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside a host of industry experts, the trio of acting talent gathered in London deliberated on who should be shortlisted as a BAFTA rising star before the final vote was put to the British public.

Previous winners include Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lashana Lynch, Letitia Wright, James McAvoy, Eva Green, Daniel Kaluuya, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy, Emma Mackey and, most recently, David Jonsson, who received the award at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

"It's such a privilege to be part of the EE Rising Star Award jury this year," said Alwyn, known for The Brutalist, Kinds of Kindness and Conversations with Friends. "It's been an impressive year for film and television, and the level of talent out there today is truly inspiring. I know firsthand how transformative this kind of recognition can be, and it's exciting to celebrate these emerging voices who are shaping the future of the industry," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wong added, "The EE Rising Star Award is such an important accolade for the talent in front of the camera, but it was also an honour to work alongside a jury that reflects the diverse range of talent that exists behind the scenes too. Collaboration is at the heart of our industry, and it was a joy to convene around the jury table today and work alongside BAFTA and EE to support the future of our craft."

Atim also said, "As artists, we're constantly evolving, taking risks, learning and finding our voices through our work. What I love about the EE Rising Star Award is that it recognises the journey, not just a single milestone. It's not just a celebration of career achievement, but of potential, creative courage and all the work still ahead."

Presided over by Anna Higgs, BAFTA Film Committee member, the panel also included acclaimed director Raine Allen Miller (Rye Lane, The Roots Manoeuvre) and casting director Aisha Bywaters (Dreamers, We Are Lady Parts, The Last Tree), who gathered at The Savoy, to debate the longlist and select the final five nominees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following public voting, the winner will be revealed at the ceremony on Sunday, February 22, 2026. (ANI)

