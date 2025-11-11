The buzz around Mastiii 4 just keeps getting louder! After the rib-tickling trailer and the viral hit "Pakad Pakad", the makers at Waveband Production have dropped another peppy track — "Rasiya Balama" — and it’s already setting the internet abuzz. Packed with colour, chaos, and infectious beats, the song perfectly captures the film’s fun and flamboyant vibe ahead of its theatrical release on November 21, 2025. ‘Pakad Pakad’ Song: Mastiii 4’s Lastest Peppy Track Unveiled by Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Tusshar Kapoor (Watch Video).

Shot on a grand scale across picturesque UK locations, "Rasiya Balama" features the original trio — Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani — in a disguised look that adds a hilarious twist to their trademark comic chemistry. Joining them are Tusshar Kapoor, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, and Nishant Malkhani, making it a visual and musical treat.

Composed by Sanjeev-Darshan and sung by Darshan Rathod and Payal Dev, the high-energy track blends desi beats with a modern groove. The lyrics, written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, enhance the film’s madcap tone and promise an all-out entertainment experience.

Watch the Song Here:

Talking about the song, Darshan Rathod shared, “Rasiya Balama is one of those tracks that makes you want to get up and dance the moment it starts playing. We wanted to recreate that old-school masti with a modern twist, and it was a joy to bring it alive.” 'Mastiii 4' Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani Seek 'Love Visa' In This Sex Comedy Also Starring Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor (Watch Video).

Director Milap Milan Zaveri added, “Mastiii 4 is my love letter to laughter. It’s about friendship, fun, and the crazy things we do for love. 'Rasiya Balama' captures the film’s heart — it’s colourful, chaotic, and full of joy. The boys are back, and this time, the madness is on a whole new level!”

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 marks a vibrant new chapter in the iconic comedy franchise, complete with the cheeky tagline Love Visa. Alongside the OG trio, Nargis Fakhri and Arshad Warsi join the cast, promising a laughter riot packed with humour, romance, and high-energy chaos.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

With Milap Milan Zaveri’s signature humour and the iconic trio back in action, Mastiii 4 is shaping up to be Bollywood’s funniest and most entertaining comeback of the year — packed with love, laughter, and unfiltered madness!

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)