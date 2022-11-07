Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): And the countdown begins. Only over 2 months left to see John Abraham's face-off with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023.

On SRK's 57th birthday, Pathaan's teaser was unveiled and it has garnered everyone's appreciation. In the teaser, John was seen playing the role of Shah Rukh's arch-enemy.

John was presented in an Uber cool avatar, a villain that is a ruthless mercenary who wants total destruction of his enemy.

Sharing details about John's character, Siddharth Anand, the director of the film, said, "For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave and commands an electric presence on screen! So the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind."

He added, "He was our first and only choice, and we were certain that we wanted a villain that they would cherish forever. I'm delighted to see the response that people have showered on John as he takes on Shah Rukh Khan in a blood-soaked, adrenaline-pumping rivalry that will be epic in every sense possible. John is the perfect opposite of Pathaan on screen and we have made their rivalry look deliciously edge of the seat. It will be one hell of a thrilling showdown."

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. (ANI)

