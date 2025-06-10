Los Angeles, Jun 10 (PTI) Hollywood actor Jonathan Daviss, best known for his role in Netflix series "Outer Banks", is set to headline the upcoming biopic on popular rapper Snoop Dogg.

Dogg rose to fame in the 1990's and is known for tracks such as "Sweat", "Let It Roll", "Beautiful" and "Riders on the Storm".

Also Read | Tejasswi Prakash Birthday: A Fashion Lover Winning Hearts with Her Style Choices (View Pics).

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old actor will essay the role of a rapper in the film. The project is directed by Craig Brewer of "Hustle & Flow" fame.

The Universal Pictures film will have Brewer revise the script, which was previously penned by Joe Robert Cole.

Also Read | 'Thug Life' Row: Supreme Court To Hear on June 13 Plea Against Karnataka's 'Ban' on Screening of Kamal Haasan's Movie.

The untitled film will describe the journey of the rapper to fame. It is produced by Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Daviss most recently appeared in the fourth season of "Outer Banks". It released in two parts, first in October 2024, followed by another in November 2024. It also featured Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)