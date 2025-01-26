Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): Actor Josh O'Connor has addressed the persistent rumours about him possibly stepping into the iconic role of James Bond, joking that if he were cast as the secret agent, he would be completely unaware of it.

The speculation surrounding O'Connor as the next 007 has been gaining momentum in recent months, but the actor himself seems far from concerned.

Also Read | 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter' Teaser: Mithun Chakraborty's First Look From Vivek Agnihotri Directorial Unveiled; Film To Release on August 15 (Watch Video).

In an interview with Deadline, O'Connor discussed the rumours with a smile, saying, "I have no thoughts, really. The truth is that ... I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn't it be funny if I played Bond? Then, me and Daniel Craig did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don't know about it."

The actor is currently promoting 'Rebuilding', where he plays Dusty, a cowboy trying to rebuild his life after losing his ranch in the devastating Colorado wildfires.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: 'Lagaan' to 'Uri - The Surgical Strike' - 5 Patriotic Bollywood Movies and Where To Watch Them Online!.

Co-star Kali Reis, who gained recognition for her Emmy-nominated role in 'True Detective: Night Country', joked about the possibility of O'Connor playing Bond, saying, "Just as long as I can be your sidekick," as per Deadline.

While O'Connor laughs off the rumours, he is just one of many actors mentioned in connection with the coveted Bond role, which remains a topic of significant interest in Hollywood.

Other actors speculated to potentially take on the role include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rege-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of the James Bond franchise stems from a variety of factors, including the reported creative impasse between Amazon, which acquired MGM, the studio behind Bond, for USD 6.5 billion in 2022, and the Broccoli family, who control the franchise, as per Deadline.

Daniel Craig's final appearance as Bond in 'No Time to Die' in 2021 has left the future of the franchise up in the air, with fans eagerly awaiting news on the next instalment and who will be playing the secret agent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)