Los Angeles, Jun 17 (PTI) International pop sensation Justin Bieber shared a lengthy note on his social media, addressing how people keep telling him to heal, and admitted having anger issues.

Bieber, whose credits include popular tracks such as "Peaches", "Boyfriend" and "Baby", posted a note on his Instagram handle on Monday.

The 31-year-old singer said he feels "broken".

"People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I am broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them... And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry," he wrote in the post.

"The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am... because honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren't you," he concluded.

Over the last few days, Bieber has been posting several pictures on his Instagram account, which worried his fans. Leaving many concerned about the singer's mental health.

The slides included pictures of Bieber himself, his son Jack Blues Bieber, and random clicks of the items around him. He also shared a screenshot of the chat with one of his friends, claiming to end the friendship as one couldn't handle Bieber's anger.

Many have left the comments under the singer's post, expressing their concern for him.

"Worried about you," one comment read.

"Are you okay," read another.

"You are my favourite, get better soon," wrote the third user.

