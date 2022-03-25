Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber had said that he will be dismissing the defamation lawsuit he had lodged against two anonymous women who had accused him of sexual assault.

According to Page Six, Bieber asked a Los Angeles judge last Friday to dismiss the case, a news outlet reported. A source told TMZ that the 'Peaches' singer decided to drop the suit because he felt that his point was made and that he wanted to move forward.

In June 2020, shortly after two Jane Does claimed on Twitter that the Grammy winner sexually assaulted them in 2014 and 2015, he sued them for USD 20 million, USD 10 million each.

Their claims were vehemently denied by Bieber, who at the time in court documents had stated "indisputable documentary evidence" that proved the accusations to be "outrageous, fabricated lies."

He also alleged in his suit that he believed the two accusers were working together to damage his reputation or that they could potentially be one person operating multiple Twitter accounts.

The first accuser had alleged that the incident occurred in a Four Seasons room in Austin, Texas where Bieber had assaulted her. Bieber claimed that he never stayed at the hotel and actually had a rental property nearby with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The second one had alleged that she was assaulted by the singer when he was in New York City for the Met Gala in March 2015. Bieber claimed the second accuser was a superfan who would wait outside of his hotels and that she admitted on Twitter to never having met him on the date of the alleged assault.

As per Page Six, Bieber, who has been married to Hailey Baldwin since 2018, also claimed that he had gone to a private afterparty following the Met Gala, saying in court documents that there was photo evidence. (ANI)

