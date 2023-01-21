Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): Neil Cross and Tom Bissell's drama television series 'The Mosquito Coast' is not coming up with another season. Apple TV+ has cancelled the series after two seasons.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, 'The Mosquito Coast', based on Paul Theroux's best-selling book, recounts the perilous voyage of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and obstinate idealist who uproots his family on a perilous mission to find safety from the US government, cartels, and hitmen.

In the most recent season, viewers saw the Fox family making a narrow escape from Mexico before going deep into the forest of Guatemala to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. The Foxes, however, run into problems when they become embroiled in a dispute between a local drug lord and his family because of their new haven. Allie and Margot pursue separate avenues to ensure the future of their family while at odds over whether to settle down or keep roaming. The result of this will either bring the family together or permanently sever it. Earlier this month, the Season 2 finale was broadcast.

The Apple drama, which is currently available to watch on Apple TV+, had Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman as its main cast members.

Mark V. Olsen, Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, and novelist Paul Theroux are the executive producers of season 2 of the television show. Executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group include Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen. "The Mosquito Coast" was developed and written by Neil Cross and Tom Bissell. Cross is an executive producer in addition. The series on Apple TV+ was supported by Fremantle. (ANI)

