Los Angeles [US], February 1 (ANI): Singer and actor Justin Timberlake made a grand return to the stage for the first time since he announced his Lyme Disease diagnosis last year.

The 'SexyBack' artist was seen performing at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective, along with many other performers, for a special tribute to Pharrell Williams.

"Anybody who's come in contact with or been in the same frequency with Pharrell Williams is changed forever," Timberlake said during his performance, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"He came into my life at a time when I was entering my own, and funny enough, he made me feel like I belonged. Your creativity is unparalleled, your energy is infectious...you changed my life. And I will forever be grateful," he added.

Last year, Justin Timberlake revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and opened up about the struggles he's faced while on his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour,' reported Variety.

"I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease-which I don't say so you feel bad for me - but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes. If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has- then you're aware: Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," wrote Justin Timberlake.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Lyme disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected tick and can initially cause flu-like symptoms, including headaches, joint pain, fatigue, or fever. It is often diagnosed by a rash around the tick bite and can later lead to symptoms such as facial paralysis, brain fog, numbness, swollen joints or nerve damage.

Timberlake previously cancelled or postponed shows on his tour due to an ongoing back injury, bronchitis and laryngitis, and an ankle injury. (ANI)

