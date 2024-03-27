Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): After announcing the re-release of her 1993 hit movie Baazigar, Bollywood actor Kajol has now shared pictures from her 1998 film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' to celebrate the film's 26th anniversary.

The photos feature her co-stars Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Dharmendra.

Kajol on Wednesday took to her Instagram to post three pictures from the 1998 romantic comedy.

In the first picture, the 'Fanaa' actress can be seen wearing a white salwar suit with pearl earrings, looking at Salman Khan, who is wearing a yellow T-shirt and black jacket. Both have faint smiles as they gaze at each other.

In the second picture, Kajol, still wearing the same outfit, is crying on Dharmendra's shoulder, who is wearing a blue denim shirt. Dharmendra played her father in the movie. The third picture shows the actress in a pink-orange salwar suit, applying tilak on Arbaaz's forehead. Arbaaz, wearing a white kurta with long hair, played her brother in the film.

Kajol captioned the post, "When tying your hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl (girl and tongue out emojis)."

Helmed by Sohail Khan, the film was released in the year 1998 and starred Salman Khan, Kajol, Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra and Anajala Zaveri in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

Earlier superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, announced the re-release of the cult classic movie 'Baazigar'. King Khan shared this news with his fans.

"Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - 'Baazigar.' As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let's celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!," King Khan announced on his Instagram post.

Kajol also took to her Instagram to announce the exciting news.

The actress wrote in the caption, "Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - "Baazigar." (video camera and sparkle emojis) As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let's celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!"

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol's earliest successes, turned into a blockbuster.

The film, helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, is still famed for its dialogues and songs. (ANI)

