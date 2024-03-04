Bollywood star Kajol has shared a handy solution to beat traffic woes. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Kajol shared a video on Monday (March 4). In the clip, The Trial star is seen sitting on the backseat and doing crochet, a process of creating textiles by using a crochet hook to interlock loops of yarn and thread. Kajol Radiates Elegance in a Golden Saree Paired With Halter Neck Blouse, Sparkles With Timeless Glamour (View Pics).

The actress shared the video with the caption: “#Crocheting and backseat driving at the same time.. #longdrives #neverending #trafficsolutions #rihannasaidit #multitasking.”National Girl Child Day: Kajol Pens Heartwarming Note for Daughter Nysa Devgan, Says 'Let's Make Our Girls Strong' (See Post).

Watch Kajol's Viral Video:

On the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film Do Patti, a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India.

