Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Confused over what to wear during Durga Puja festivities? Don't worry. Just scroll down actor Kajol's Instagram feed. Her Durga Puja's outfits will surely give you options that you can add to your wardrobe right away.

For Maha Navami, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' opted for a green coloured organza saree. She even took to Instagram and shared a picture of her flaunting her saree.

"Day 3. #shubhonavami #blessingstoall #jaimadurga," she captioned the post.

She teamed up her look with a cool pair of glasses which she wore went around meeting and greeting her uncles and family members at a pandal, proving that her collection is perfect to go by.

Fans are in complete awe of Kajol's saree.

A user commented, "You look so beautiful. You have a great sense of dressing."

"Mesmerised. Green suits you the most," another one wrote.

Actor Sumona Chakravarti also marked her presence at the same Durga Puja pandal.

Sumona was sported wearing a stunning shimmery saree. (ANI)

