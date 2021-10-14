Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally upon us after a long delay. The sequel to 2018’s Venom, Let There Be Carnage has the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom. This time he is joined by Woody Harrelson who plays the role of Cletus Kasady/Carnage. The film definitely delivers on the fights that it was promoting in the trailer, and oh boy, was it fun to see both these characters take on each other. Venom Let There Be Carnage Movie Review: Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man Spin-Off is Entertaining, Weird and Flawed!

*NOTE: Spoilers for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE FOLLOW*

In the film, both Carnage and Venom only fight once, which happens during the third act. It’s a lengthy fight scene that is filled with great action and spectacle, which is then further capped off with an even more “amazing” mid-credit scene (hopefully you get the hint). So here’s the ending and the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage explained.

The Ending

After Venom/Eddie are successful in defeating Carnage and Cletus Kasady, Venom takes the Carnage symbiote and devours it. He then goes towards Kasady, who reveals to Brock that he just wanted to be his friend, which results in Venom biting Cletus' head off. Eddie then meets up with Anne and tells her that he and Venom have to go into hiding now. They bid their goodbyes and off goes Eddie/Venom. We then see Eddie and Venom chilling around on a beach and Eddie reveals that he will go anywhere, where a lethal protector is needed, after which the film ends.

The Mid-Credits

The mid-credits scene sees Venom and Eddie watching a Mexican television show in a room. Eddie then asks Venom to tell him more about his species which prompts Venom to tell him that symbiotes have knowledge about other universes. Before he can show that to Eddie, a light transports them off to somewhere else and they are in a totally different room altogether. Over there they see J Jonah Jameson on the news who is revealing Spider-Man’s identity. We then see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the TV with Venom licking the screen. Venom: Let There Be Carnage End-Credit Scene Leaked? Rumours Claim Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man Spinoff Connects to Upcoming Marvel Movie in a HUGE Way! (SPOILER ALERT).

It looks like Tom Hardy’s Venom might have been transported off to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s rumoured that in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange accidentally brings previous Spider-Man villains to the MCU. If true, it looks like Tom Hardy might appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home too.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2021.

