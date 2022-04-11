Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Marking the 14th death anniversary of her father Shomu Mukherjee, actor Kajol penned an emotional note on Instagram.

"14 years ago today u left me. I feel it till today... miss u," she wrote.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Turns Chef As She Cooks Delicious Breakfast for Hubby Vicky Kaushal! (View Pic).

Alongside the note, Kajol dropped a picture with her father.

In the image, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing smiles.

Also Read | Kate Winslet To Share Screen Space With Daughter Mia Threapleton in Channel 4's Anthology Series I Am.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa, too, shared an emotional post on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, she posted a black and white picture of her late father and captioned it, "Miss you dad! 14 years seem like yesterday."

Shomu Mukherjee was known for directing films such as Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam, Lover Boy and Nanha Shikari. He died at the age of 64 in 2008. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)