New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut spent her Christmas this year by going on a hiking session with her sister-in-law and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a few pictures from her "wonderful" hiking experience.

While one picture sees Ranaut seated on a hilltop with a smile on her face, the other one sees her posing with her sister and sister-in-law.

Another picture captures Kangana enjoying with her little nephew seated on her lap.

"Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor also shared how her sister-in-law has been teaching her about Instagram filters. "P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them," she further wrote. (ANI)

