New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is a proud aunt as her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel got ready for his first day of school.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kangana shared adorable photos with her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel, who is the actor's sister Rangoli Chandel's son.

Also Read | Sharmaji Namkeen: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Pens a Heartfelt Note Thanking the Team of Late Father Rishi Kapoor's Last Film, Says 'Immensely Proud'.

The 'Queen' star captioned the post, "There was a day when was born and now he is ready for school ... all the best mere bachche."

In another photo, the 'Dhaakad' actor wrote, ''As I leave for Mumbai, delighted to see him off on the first day of his school.''

Also Read | The Batman Spinoff Series The Penguin Starring Colin Farrell Officially Ordered at HBO Max.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'.

She will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)