A day after the makers unveiled the OTT release date of late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen', his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got emotional and penned a heartfelt note thanking the team on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared two pictures; one shows a text that reads, "Legends are forever" and the second is a still of her late father from the movie. Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film Co-Starring Paresh Rawal To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On March 31.

"It's been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be," Riddhima captioned the post. Continuing with the heartfelt post, she wrote, "Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture." Sharmaji Namkeen: Farhan Akhtar Unveils the First Look Poster of Rishi Kapoor’s Last Movie on His 69th Birth Anniversary!

On Wednesday, the makers announced that the film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures. The film is touted as a light-hearted coming-of-age story. The upcoming film is helmed by Hitesh Bhatia.

