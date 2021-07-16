Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar who piquing interest of movie lovers with an announcement of his upcoming directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on Friday revealed that he has started scouting for locations for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan updated the fans about the movie. He shared a selfie of himself and wrote, "Get set go! #locationscout #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani".

On Ranveer's birthday- July 6, the makers announced that the actor will play the lead role in the movie alongside Alia. This movie will mark the actor's second collaboration after their blockbuster film 'Gully Boy'.

The makers also revealed that legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be a part of Karan's upcoming directorial venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

The film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy is set for release in 2022. (ANI)

