The makers of the highly anticipated action-thriller Kill, starring debutant Lakshya in the lead role, are all set to unveil the official teaser. Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar treated fans with a video and captioned the post, "Prepare for the bloodiest ride of your life!#KILL—TEASER OUT TOMORROW. India theatrical release 5th July 2024." The teaser will be out on April 4. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. The video shows the visuals of the train, train track and timer. Fans chimed in the comment section as soon as the video was shared. One of the users wrote, "FINALLY. EXCITED." Another user commented, "So excited for this one!" "Looking forward," another comment read. Kill Review: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal-Starrer Opens to Positive Response at TIFF 2023, Critics Call Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Directorial As ‘Unbelievably Good’.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Meanwhile, Karan has an impressive lineup of projects. As a producer, he is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film Ae Watan Mere Watan. A fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence. Karan Johar’s Action Thriller Kill Starring Lakshya to Premiere at TIFF.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film respects both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement. Kannan Iyer directed Ae Watan Mere Watan, written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. Yodha is currently running in theatres and performing well at the box office. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.