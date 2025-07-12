Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is all set to play a dark role in the upcoming romantic-action drama 'SILAA.'

The makers have now released a new poster featuring the actor as Zehraak, the main villain in the film.

Also Read | Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Did the National-Level Tennis Player Want To Join Films? Her Music Video Collaborator Inam-Ul-Haq Speaks Out (Watch Video).

On Saturday, Karan shared his poster on Instagram with a powerful caption:

"Khud hi khuda, khud hi insaaf! Khauf ka naya naam - ZEHRAAK."

Also Read | 'She Belongs to the Streets': Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Slammed for Saying She Is Proud of Women Who 'Monetise Their Sexuality' (Watch Video).

The poster shows the Bigg Boss winner in a fierce and powerful avatar. Karan appears in a warrior-like look, with his intense expression, long messy hair, and blood-stained body. He is holding a sword smeared with blood, striking an aggressive pose that makes him look ready to battle.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DL_vz3VoB1U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The film SILAA stars Harshvardhan Rane as Virat and Sadia Khateeb as Silaa. A motion poster showing the chemistry between the two was unveiled last month.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote on Instagram:

"The wait ends here... Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actors #HarshvardhanRane & #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar."

SILAA is backed by Zee Studios in association with Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.

The film is penned by writer Sameer Joshi, with dialogues written by Aarambh M Singh. The music is composed by Ankit Tiwari, Sachet-Parampara, Shreyas Puranik, and Alexia Evellyn.

It is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali. Rahhat Shah Kazmi joins as co-producer. The film went on floors earlier this month. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)