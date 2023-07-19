Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday morning shared a picture with her close friend Alexandra Galligan and called her “the best”. Kareena took to Instagram and treated her fans with a glimpse of her date with friends. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving a hug to Alexandra Galligan and both struck a pose for the camera. Both looked beautiful in their outfits. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “My Gally the best.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Shared a Beautiful Picture From Her Recent Europe Trip.

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens. Recently, Kareena shared a mirror selfie in a casual yet classy outfit and captioned it, “Ready Steady Go.” In the selfie, the actor can be seen wearing a white shade tee that she paired with light blue denim and sports shoes. She kept her tied in a bun and carried a pair of shaded and also a handheld black bag. Kareena Kapoor Khan Sips Black Coffee, Eats Snacks and Turns Into a Glamdoll While Filming For The Crew (View Pics).

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has The Crew in her kitty. The Crew stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in The Crew. Makers recently announced the release date. The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.