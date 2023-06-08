Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram today and dropped glimpses from her day 37 on sets of The Crew. In the pics, the actress can be seen in her vanity van enjoying black coffee and snacks, prepping up her skin for makeup and at the end wearing a winked eyeliner. Bebo is surely ageing like a fine wine as she looks gorgeous in the clicks. The flick also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The Crew: Kriti Sanon, Tabu Head to Goa for the Shoot, Kareena Kapoor Reacts! (View Pic).

Kareeena Kapoor Khan Shoots for The Crew:

