Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the police not to take any "coercive action" against playback singer Sonu Nigam until the next hearing.

The court also stated that Nigam does not need to appear in person to give a statement to the police at this stage.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar passed the interim order after hearing Nigam's plea to quash the case against him for allegedly making offensive remarks about the Kannadiga community.

The court was informed by the State that no strict action would be taken against the singer for now, as long as he cooperates with the investigation.

The controversy erupted after Nigam's statement at a music event in Bengaluru on April 22, which reportedly hurt the sentiments of many Kannadigas. Following the remarks, a complaint was lodged at the Avalahalli police station in Bengaluru, prompting the authorities to register an FIR against the singer.

On May 3, an FIR was registered against Nigam under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and Section 353 (incitement to public mischief). The case was filed following a complaint from Dharmaraj A., the President of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

The FIR accuses Nigam of making remarks that "emotionally provoked" and "hurt the sentiments" of the Kannadiga community, potentially inciting unrest among different linguistic communities in the state.

In the aftermath of the FIR, Sonu Nigam issued a public apology on May 5, acknowledging the hurt caused by his comments. Taking to social media, Nigam wrote, "Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always." (ANI)

